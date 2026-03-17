How massive crocodiles once hunted dinosaurs along ancient coastlines

The fossil poop contained sand and shell fragments; separate bite-marked dinosaur bones provided evidence that Deinosuchus preyed on dinosaurs, and, together with behavioral inference, support that it attacked large animals and likely ambushed some prey at the water's edge. Basically, this croc wasn't afraid to take on animals its own size.

Three main species of Deinosuchus identified

Researchers have identified three main species of Deinosuchus across North America.

Want to see how huge they really were? The Tellus Science Museum in Georgia just unveiled a full-scale replica made from 3-D scans of real fossils, so you can get face-to-face with this prehistoric heavyweight.