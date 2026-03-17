How massive crocodiles once hunted dinosaurs along ancient coastlines
Scientists have confirmed that Deinosuchus, a massive crocodile that lived nearly 79 million years ago (Campanian stage of the Late Cretaceous), actually hunted dinosaurs along ancient North American coastlines.
By studying fossilized dung (coprolites) in Georgia, researchers found evidence of a turtle-rich, estuarine diet, and, together with bite-marked dinosaur bones, provided evidence that Deinosuchus preyed on dinosaurs.
Evidence of Deinosuchus's predatory behavior
The fossil poop contained sand and shell fragments; separate bite-marked dinosaur bones provided evidence that Deinosuchus preyed on dinosaurs, and, together with behavioral inference, support that it attacked large animals and likely ambushed some prey at the water's edge.
Basically, this croc wasn't afraid to take on animals its own size.
Three main species of Deinosuchus identified
Researchers have identified three main species of Deinosuchus across North America.
Want to see how huge they really were? The Tellus Science Museum in Georgia just unveiled a full-scale replica made from 3-D scans of real fossils, so you can get face-to-face with this prehistoric heavyweight.