Moon-bound but cramped: What life's really like inside Orion spacecraft

NASA 's Orion spacecraft, the centerpiece of its Artemis missions, is designed to take humans farther into space than any crewed capsule in decades. However, despite its advanced systems, the living space inside is quite limited. The habitable volume of Orion is around 330 cubic feet or roughly the size of two minivans combined. This entire space has to accommodate four astronauts for the duration of their mission along with their equipment and life-support systems.

Space utilization No separate cabins or private areas The interior of the Orion spacecraft is a model of efficiency, with no separate cabins or private areas. Everything from seats to controls, storage, and essential systems are integrated into the same space. During launch and re-entry, astronauts are strapped into their seats and can't move much. It's only in microgravity that they can unbuckle and float around a bit in this compact environment.

Living conditions Sleeping bags are used instead of beds Sleeping on the Orion spacecraft isn't as comfortable as it sounds. There are no beds, with astronauts simply hooking their sleeping bags to the walls. This keeps them in place during zero gravity but also means everyone is in the same shared space all the time, without much privacy. Even basic tasks like eating or moving around have to be done carefully so that the cabin doesn't feel cluttered or chaotic.

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