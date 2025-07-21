How robots and drones are changing food delivery
Food delivery is getting a tech upgrade—think robots rolling down city sidewalks in Chicago and drones dropping off drinks in Charlotte, N.C.
Since 2019, robotics companies have received around $3.5 billion in investment to fix slow deliveries, aiming to make the four billion yearly app orders in the US faster and more reliable (and maybe a bit more fun).
New delivery methods are helping cut costs
Robots from companies like Coco Robotics now use Lidar and AI to find their way on their own, though safety teams still keep an eye out.
Drone services from Zipline and Wing can zip your order over traffic but run into issues with permits and where they're allowed to fly.
Even with these bumps, these new delivery methods are helping cut costs and set fresh standards for how our food gets to us.