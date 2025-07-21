How robots and drones are changing food delivery

New delivery methods are helping cut costs

Robots from companies like Coco Robotics now use Lidar and AI to find their way on their own, though safety teams still keep an eye out.

Drone services from Zipline and Wing can zip your order over traffic but run into issues with permits and where they're allowed to fly.

Even with these bumps, these new delivery methods are helping cut costs and set fresh standards for how our food gets to us.