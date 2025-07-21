India needs more government investment in AI for national security

India lost ₹1,200 crore to cyberattacks in 2024

India faced over 2.3 million cybersecurity incidents last year, losing around ₹1,200 crore—plus, it's one of the top countries hit by phishing attacks.

The report highlights that teaming up through public-private partnerships and offering incentives could help fill the gaps in AI for defense, but progress is slow without a clear national strategy.

An upcoming Police Expo in Delhi hopes to spark more collaboration on these issues.