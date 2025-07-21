Next Article
India needs more government investment in AI for national security
A new report says India urgently needs more government investment in AI to keep the country safe.
After talking to over 200 companies across 15 cities, a huge 86% agreed that government action is essential for national security.
India lost ₹1,200 crore to cyberattacks in 2024
India faced over 2.3 million cybersecurity incidents last year, losing around ₹1,200 crore—plus, it's one of the top countries hit by phishing attacks.
The report highlights that teaming up through public-private partnerships and offering incentives could help fill the gaps in AI for defense, but progress is slow without a clear national strategy.
An upcoming Police Expo in Delhi hopes to spark more collaboration on these issues.