Portronics's AI-integrated wireless keyboard is available at ₹999 (discounted)
Portronics just launched the Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard at an introductory price of ₹999 (way less than its usual ₹2,999).
It connects to up to four devices—three via Bluetooth and one with a USB receiver—so you can easily switch between your laptop, tablet, phone, or smart TV.
Its silent rounded keys and dual-height adjustment are designed for comfy, quiet typing during long sessions.
Why you should consider the Bubble 3.0
The Bubble 3.0 packs Microsoft Copilot AI integration—a rare find at this price—plus a full-size layout with numpad and multimedia keys for productivity.
The low-profile X-structure keys help reduce noise and finger fatigue, while the silicone-coated stand keeps your device steady.
It works smoothly across Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and smart TVs.
Portronics Bubble 3.0: A solid choice
If you want a budget-friendly keyboard that's versatile enough for study marathons or casual streaming setups—and even throws in some AI features—the Bubble 3.0 is definitely worth a look.