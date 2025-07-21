Portronics's AI-integrated wireless keyboard is available at ₹999 (discounted) Technology Jul 21, 2025

Portronics just launched the Bubble 3.0 wireless keyboard at an introductory price of ₹999 (way less than its usual ₹2,999).

It connects to up to four devices—three via Bluetooth and one with a USB receiver—so you can easily switch between your laptop, tablet, phone, or smart TV.

Its silent rounded keys and dual-height adjustment are designed for comfy, quiet typing during long sessions.