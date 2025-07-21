Next Article
Windows 11's new Copilot can see your screen, interact with it
Microsoft just dropped Copilot Vision in the latest Windows 11 Insider build, making your desktop way more interactive.
Now, instead of just comparing two apps side-by-side, Copilot can actually see everything on your screen and offer real-time tips—whether you're tweaking your resume or figuring out a tricky game level.
How Copilot Vision enhances user experience
Copilot Vision reads what's on your screen to give quick summaries, spot mistakes in Excel, and compare products online without extra clicks.
It highlights key points in documents and offers insights right where you need them.
You stay in control—Copilot only accesses what you allow, and new features like Desktop Share and Voice Conversation make it even easier to interact without endless menus or typing.