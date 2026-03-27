How this Indian used AI to land US job
Technology
Abhijay Arora Vuyyuru, a Harvard MBA, just landed a product manager role at YouTube (part of Google) after a seriously tough job hunt in the US.
Facing visa hurdles and a mountain of student loans, he built his own AI tools to beat resume filters and reach hiring managers, turning rejection into opportunity.
Abhijay's journey wasn't easy
Abhijay's journey wasn't easy: he failed the IIT entrance exam back in 2012 and started out at a small firm.
But with persistence and some smart tech moves, he made it to Google.
One of his proudest moments? Bringing his mom to the office, a "celebration" of her support through all the ups and downs.