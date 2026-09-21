Biohacker Bryan Johnson shares 5-part protocol that helps improve sleep
What's the story
Longevity expert Bryan Johnson, who is also an entrepreneur and author, has revealed a five-part protocol that helped him achieve a perfect sleep score for eight months. Johnson, the founder of OS Fund, a venture capital firm investing in early-stage science and technology companies, shared the tips on his Instagram page. The advice is simple and can be easily followed by anyone looking to improve their sleep quality.
Habit #1
Avoid caffeine before bed
The first part of Johnson's protocol is to stop consuming caffeine 10-12 hours before bedtime.
This is because caffeine has a half-life of five to six hours in the bloodstream.
If you have a cup of coffee just six hours before sleeping, half a cup remains active in your system when you go to bed, which can disrupt overall sleep quality.
Habit #2
Don't exercise too close to bedtime
The second part of Johnson's protocol is to finish high-intensity workouts at least six hours before going to bed.
This is because such exercises can degrade sleep quality if done too close to bedtime.
Moderate-intensity exercise should also be wrapped up at least four hours before sleeping for the same reason.
Habit #3
Stop eating before sleeping
The third part of Johnson's protocol is to finish your last meal at least four hours before sleeping.
Eating close to bedtime puts a lot of metabolic stress on the body, causing resting heart rate (RHR) spikes, blood glucose fluctuations, and reduced melatonin production.
These factors can all negatively impact sleep quality.
Habit #4
Limit blue light exposure
The fourth part of Johnson's protocol is to avoid blue light exposure and use red or amber light instead.
Regular screen light and LEDs can suppress the natural production of melatonin, which affects your body's readiness for sleep.
To protect your eyes, red light-blocking glasses are recommended as part of this strategy.
Habit #5
Turn off screens 1 hour before bed
The final part of Johnson's protocol is to turn off all screens, including phones, tablets, and TVs, one hour before bed.
Blue light from these devices delays melatonin release while doomscrolling raises cortisol levels.
Each additional hour of screen time in bed increases the odds of insomnia symptoms by 59%.
Instead of screen time before sleep, try calming activities like reading or meditating for better sleep quality.