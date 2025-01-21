How to adjust brightness in JioCinema app? Try these steps
What's the story
Adjusting the brightness in the JioCinema app on Android improves your viewing experience.
It's helpful in different light conditions, like dark rooms or under bright sunlight.
This tutorial provides easy steps to adjust brightness right from the video player.
It guarantees comfort and convenience, optimizing your viewing experience, no matter your surroundings.
Full screen mode
Entering full screen for brightness control
In order to adjust brightness in JioCinema, you need to ensure that the video is being viewed in full screen mode.
First, choose a video you want to watch and play it.
Locate the full screen icon, typically found at one of the corners of the video player, and tap on it.
Now, the video will fill your entire screen, and you can proceed to adjust the brightness.
Brightness adjustment
Adjusting your viewing experience
Once your video is in full screen on an Android device, you can easily adjust brightness.
Just touch the left side of the screen and swipe up to raise or down to lower brightness.
This simple gesture control allows you to quickly adjust the brightness level for the best viewing experience, no matter where you are.
Alternative method
When swipe doesn't work
There could be times when swiping won't change the brightness as you want it to.
If you encounter this issue, simply rotate your phone from portrait to landscape orientation, or vice versa.
This can often prompt the previously hidden brightness control options to appear.
If that doesn't work, go ahead and check if the app has some specific settings to do that.