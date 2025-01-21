What's the story

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone SE (4th generation) could launch this year.

The device's existence was hinted at by famous leaker Evan Blass, who posted an image of a source code mentioning 'iPhone SE (4th Gen),' contradicting the previously rumored name 'iPhone 16E.'

Blass also revealed an image of the new iPhone SE, featuring a Dynamic Island instead of the regular notch.

The design element has already been seen on newer iPhones, including 14 Pro and later models.