Leak reveals Apple iPhone SE 4's most unexpected upgrade
What's the story
Apple's much-anticipated iPhone SE (4th generation) could launch this year.
The device's existence was hinted at by famous leaker Evan Blass, who posted an image of a source code mentioning 'iPhone SE (4th Gen),' contradicting the previously rumored name 'iPhone 16E.'
Blass also revealed an image of the new iPhone SE, featuring a Dynamic Island instead of the regular notch.
The design element has already been seen on newer iPhones, including 14 Pro and later models.
Specifications
Expected features of the new iPhone SE
The next-gen iPhone SE is said to flaunt a 6.1-inch OLED display and come with Face ID.
It could also have a USB-C port, a single 48MP rear camera, and up to 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support.
Plus, it might come with the first Apple-designed 5G modem.
The design is likely to be similar to that of the base iPhone 14 or iPhone 16 models.
Launch details
iPhone SE 4's release and pricing
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 4 will be released around the quarter mark of 2025.
This indicates a possible March or April launch, in line with the release pattern of previous iPhone SE models.
The current model, which looks like the iPhone 8 and starts at $429 (roughly ₹32,000), is likely to see a minor price hike for the next iteration.
AI integration
iPhone SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be the first budget-friendly iPhone to support Apple Intelligence. The suite of AI-powered features includes writing tools, Notifications summary, ChatGPT integration, Image Playground, and more.
According to Apple analyst Mark Gurman, the smartphone may be powered by an A17 Pro chip instead of an A18 chip. This could potentially make the iPhone SE 4 a strong competitor against high-end models like iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.