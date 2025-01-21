Zomato's 'curbside pickup' feature lets you eat without waiting
What's the story
We all know the drill—hungry, waiting for food to arrive, and stuck in an endless delivery loop.
But what if you could just drive up and grab your meal without the wait?
Well, with Zomato's Curbside Pickup feature, you can!
It's a game-changer, offering a faster, hassle-free alternative to delivery.
Whether you're on the go or just want to skip the wait, this feature brings your favorite dishes to your car—hot, fresh, and ready to enjoy.
Let's dive in.
Search and select
Finding restaurants with pickup options
After launching the Zomato app on your Android device, head to the search area.
There, you need to filter by selecting the "Pickup" option.
This will bring up a list of nearby restaurants offering curbside pickup services.
You can then explore these options and choose the one that suits your taste and has the dishes you are craving.
Order and checkout
Placing your order for pickup
After choosing a restaurant, explore their menu and add the dishes you want to your cart.
When you're done, head to checkout. Just make sure to choose "Pickup" instead of delivery.
You'll need to select a pickup time that works for you and might need to give some extra info, like what kind of car you're driving or any special instructions.
Arrival and collection
Picking up your order
Once you get the confirmation of your order, keep an eye on its status in the Zomato app.
When you reach, let the staff know you've arrived by tapping "I'm Here." Head to the pickup point where a staff member will give you your order.
Have your QR code or order number handy to show for verification.