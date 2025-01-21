No more eye strain! Turn on 'dark mode' in Swiggy
What's the story
Love late-night Swiggy scrolls but hate the screen glare attacking your eyes? Dark Mode is here to rescue your midnight cravings!
It's sleek, soothing, and saves battery too.
Think of it as wrapping your app in a comfy night-time blanket.
This feature is a game-changer, especially for binge browsers or anyone trying to avoid eye strain.
But is it easy to enable?
You bet! Let's walk you through how to turn on Dark Mode in Swiggy on Android.
Check updates
Update your Swiggy app
Before you try to turn on Dark Mode, you should make sure your Swiggy app is updated. Developers frequently introduce new features like Dark Mode through updates.
Just open the Google Play Store, search for "Swiggy," and if there's an update, download and install it.
This step is important because it guarantees you won't miss out on any cool features Swiggy has to offer.
Enable in-app
Activating Dark Mode in App Settings
Once you have updated your Swiggy app, enabling Dark Mode is simple.
Open the app on your phone and click on your profile or "Settings" icon to access the app's "Settings" menu.
Search for options titled "Display" or "Theme."
If Dark Mode setting is present under these options, just turn it on. This will change the app's theme from light to dark.
System-wide setting
Utilizing Android's built-in dark theme
If Swiggy doesn't have a dark mode (I am not sure) or you want everything to match, Android's system-wide setting comes in handy.
Head to "Settings," then "Display" to locate "Dark Theme" or a similar option.
Turning this on will implement a dark theme throughout your apps (so, Swiggy will also have it, provided they support system-wide settings.)