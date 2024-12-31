Summarize Simplifying... In short Starting January 1, WhatsApp will no longer support Android devices running on version 4.0 (KitKat) or older, including popular models like Samsung Galaxy S3 and Motorola Moto G.

This move, driven by security concerns, leaves users with two options: update their device to a newer Android version or consider buying a new phone.

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:26 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced an update to its supported platform requirements for Android devices. Starting tomorrow, some older Android smartphones and tablets from brands like Samsung, Sony, and Motorola will no longer be supported by the app. The move is part of WhatsApp's continued efforts to improve user experience and introduce new features that can only be supported by newer, more capable devices.

Changes

New compatibility requirements

The updated WhatsApp support page notes that handsets running Android 4.0 (KitKat) or older shall no longer be supported by the new version of the app. This applies to both smartphones and tablets, effectively ending support for these old models. The move is also driven by security concerns as older Android versions often don't get regular security patches, making them vulnerable to malware/viruses.

Affected devices

List of devices losing WhatsApp support

The list of devices losing WhatsApp support from January 1, features popular models such as Samsung Galaxy S3, Motorola Moto G, HTC One X, and Sony Xperia Z. Other affected devices include Samsung Galaxy Note 2, Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini, Motorola Razr HD, and Moto E 2014 among others. This change could affect a large number of users still using these old Android devices.

Options

What can users do now?

Users with Android KitKat running devices have two options. They can check for an update bringing their phone to a newer version of Android. However, if their handset has reached its end of the update cycle, they'll have to consider buying a new phone running anything above KitKat OS. This change highlights the importance of keeping devices updated for optimal app performance and security.