Apple's ProMotion display, first introduced on the iPad Pro in 2017, is set to feature on non-Pro iPhones.

This technology, which adjusts the screen's refresh rate up to 120Hz for a smoother experience, also smartly reduces the refresh rate to save battery life.

This technology, which adjusts the screen's refresh rate up to 120Hz for a smoother experience, also smartly reduces the refresh rate to save battery life.

The introduction of ProMotion to regular iPhones could make them more competitive, as it allows for an always-on display mode, a feature already found on many entry-level Android phones.

The iPhone 17 series will debut in 2025

ProMotion display finally coming to non-Pro iPhones: What is it

By Mudit Dube 12:20 pm Dec 31, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 series will sport the ProMotion display technology, according to a fresh leak. The revelation corroborates previous rumors about the advanced screen tech making its way into the standard iPhone model. The leak, shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, indicates that both regular and pro variants of the iPhone 17 series will feature ProMotion displays.

Feature evolution

ProMotion display: A game-changer for Apple devices

Apple first introduced the ProMotion display in 2017 with the iPad Pro, significantly improving the screen performance, particularly when used with the Apple Pencil. The technology enables a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making the experience smoother and more responsive. It even smartly reduces the refresh rate to save battery life when a static image is displayed.

Technology transition

ProMotion's journey to iPhone 17

The ProMotion display tech first came to iPhones with the iPhone 13 Pro, four years after it was introduced on iPad Pro. Since then, all Pro-monikered iPhones have offered this display technology. The tech's capability to adjust refresh rates for certain screen areas makes the device feel faster and snappier without consuming much battery.

Display innovation

ProMotion and the always-on display

The ProMotion tech's capability to reduce refresh rate is what makes the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max sport an always-on display mode. If the latest leak holds true, the regular iPhone 17 could also provide this feature. This would remove one of the major differentiators between Apple's regular and pro models, possibly making the base model more competitive in a space where even entry-level Android phones already provide higher refresh rate displays.