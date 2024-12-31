ProMotion display finally coming to non-Pro iPhones: What is it
Apple's next-gen iPhone 17 series will sport the ProMotion display technology, according to a fresh leak. The revelation corroborates previous rumors about the advanced screen tech making its way into the standard iPhone model. The leak, shared by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, indicates that both regular and pro variants of the iPhone 17 series will feature ProMotion displays.
ProMotion display: A game-changer for Apple devices
Apple first introduced the ProMotion display in 2017 with the iPad Pro, significantly improving the screen performance, particularly when used with the Apple Pencil. The technology enables a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making the experience smoother and more responsive. It even smartly reduces the refresh rate to save battery life when a static image is displayed.
ProMotion's journey to iPhone 17
The ProMotion display tech first came to iPhones with the iPhone 13 Pro, four years after it was introduced on iPad Pro. Since then, all Pro-monikered iPhones have offered this display technology. The tech's capability to adjust refresh rates for certain screen areas makes the device feel faster and snappier without consuming much battery.
ProMotion and the always-on display
The ProMotion tech's capability to reduce refresh rate is what makes the current iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max sport an always-on display mode. If the latest leak holds true, the regular iPhone 17 could also provide this feature. This would remove one of the major differentiators between Apple's regular and pro models, possibly making the base model more competitive in a space where even entry-level Android phones already provide higher refresh rate displays.