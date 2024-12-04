Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is reportedly planning to launch a 'HomePod with a screen' in the third quarter of 2025.

The device, which could resemble a square iPad, is expected to feature a 6.0 or 7.0-inch screen and an A18 chip.

It may run select Apple apps and is part of Apple's renewed focus on the smart home market, with projected shipments of 500,000 to one million units.

This new product might run select Apple apps and Apple Intelligence

Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' may launch in Q3 2025

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:08 pm Dec 04, 202408:08 pm

What's the story Apple's much-awaited smart display, popularly dubbed as a "HomePod with a screen," could be launched later than expected. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the device could arrive as late as Q3 of 2025. This is in stark contrast to earlier rumors which claimed the innovative product could be released as early as March next year.

Features

What to expect from the device?

The upcoming smart display is likely to sport a 6.0-inch or 7.0-inch screen and an A18 chip, just like the current iPhone 16 line-up. Kuo hints the device could look like a square, a magnetically mountable iPad-like gadget. Unlike current HomePods and Apple TVs, this new product might run select Apple apps and Apple Intelligence.

Forecast

Projected shipment and market strategy

Kuo predicts Apple could ship anywhere between 500,000 and one million units of the smart display in H2 of 2025. The new product could mark Apple's renewed focus on the smart home market. Along with this affordable tablet-style screen, the tech giant's future plans could also include a high-end tabletop device with a screen attached to a robotic arm, cameras, and maybe even a TV.