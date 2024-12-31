Summarize Simplifying... In short The IRCTC's app and website experienced an outage, leaving users unable to book train tickets.

The disruption affected nearly half of the users, causing login issues, problems with searching schedules and fares, and transaction errors.

The situation sparked frustration among users, particularly those trying to book Tatkal tickets, leading to a flurry of complaints on social media. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

This is the third such incident this month

Unable to book train tickets? IRCTC's app, website are down

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:37 am Dec 31, 202411:37 am

What's the story The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) app and website have gone down yet again today. This is the third such incident this month. Notably, all three outages have started around 9:50am which is just 10 minutes before tatkal ticket bookings open. The disruption has caused a lot of inconvenience to passengers trying to book train tickets through these platforms.

Outage notification

IRCTC acknowledged the outage with a message

During the outage, users who tried accessing the IRCTC website were greeted with a message saying, "Booking and Cancellation for All site will not be available for next hour. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted." The message also gave customer care contact details and an email ID for ticket cancellation queries. They are: Customer Care Numbers: 14646, 08044647999, 08035734999, Email: etickets@irctc.co.in. However, despite this notification, many users took to social media to vent their anger over the recurring issue.

Disruption

User complaints and outage impact

As per Downdetector, some 47% of users were unable to access the website during the outage. Meanwhile, 42% had issues with the app and 10% couldn't complete ticket bookings. The outage triggered login problems as well as issues in searching schedules and fares. Some users also reported transaction errors.

User reactions

Social media reactions to IRCTC outage

The latest crash left many frustrated, especially those looking for Tatkal tickets, which can only be booked a day before departure. Angry users took to social media to vent their frustration, with many of them accusing the system of being manipulated.