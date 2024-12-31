Summarize Simplifying... In short ISRO is preparing for its 100th launch from Sriharikota, with the GSLV set to deploy the navigation satellite NVS-02 in January.

This follows the successful launch of the NVS-01, a second-generation satellite for NavIC services, in May 2023.

To avoid orbital collisions, ISRO adjusts launch times based on conjunction studies that track satellite proximity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Navigation satellite NVS-02 will be launched in January

ISRO gears up for 100th launch from Sriharikota in January

By Mudit Dube 11:27 am Dec 31, 202411:27 am

What's the story The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for a major milestone with a Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission planned for January. This will be the 100th launch from the Sriharikota spaceport, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said. The GSLV mission comes after the successful PSLV-C60 mission, which was the 99th launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Successful launch

PSLV-C60 mission: A significant step for ISRO

The PSLV-C60 mission successfully placed two spacecraft into a circular orbit for conducting the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX). "So, all of you have seen the majestic lift-off and the launch of the SpaDeX rocket, and for us, this is the 99th launch of any vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre so that is also a very important number," Somanath said.

Upcoming launches

ISRO's future plans and upcoming missions

Looking ahead, Somanath revealed that ISRO has a number of missions lined up for 2025. The first of these will be the GSLV launching the navigation satellite NVS-02 in January. This comes after the successful deployment of a navigation satellite onboard the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 rocket in May 2023. The NVS-01 was the first of the second-generation satellites meant for Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services.

Launch strategy

ISRO's strategic approach to satellite launches

Somanath also explained how the PSLV-C60 rocket launch was rescheduled from its original time of 9:58pm to 10pm on December 30. He said that scientists carry out a conjunction study to ensure that a satellite doesn't come too close to another one while flying in the same orbit. If such proximity is detected, adjustments are made either by delaying or advancing the launch.