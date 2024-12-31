Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is set to launch its first foldable iPhone, boasting a larger display than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, in the second half of 2026.

This new addition to the Apple family could rejuvenate the slowing foldable smartphone market, offering Apple enthusiasts a chance to enjoy a larger screen without sacrificing portability.

The foldable iPhone will be released alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It will be launched in 2026

Apple's first foldable arriving alongside iPhone 18: What to expect

By Mudit Dube 04:22 pm Dec 31, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Apple is said to be gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, along with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. The device is likely to sport a clamshell design like popular foldables such as Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. The compact and sleek design will ensure the phone fits easily into pockets. Along with the foldable iPhone, Apple is also working on a bigger foldable iPad that could double as a laptop.

Market impact

Foldable iPhone: A potential game-changer in the market

The foldable iPhone is said to sport a display bigger than iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering no less than 7-inch of screen real estate when opened. This could make it an ideal option for those wanting a bigger display without compromising on portability. Apple's foray into this segment could also revitalize it, considering the company's innovative reputation and loyal customer base.

Market revival

Apple's foldable iPhone could revive the market

The foldable smartphone market has slowed down, with demand plateauing at about 22 million units per year. Many consumers who love foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip but are reluctant to ditch the Apple ecosystem may finally have a way out with the upcoming foldable iPhone. The foldable iPhone will likely be released in the second half of 2026, along with the iPhone 18 lineup.