Apple's first foldable arriving alongside iPhone 18: What to expect
Apple is said to be gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone, along with the iPhone 18 series in 2026. The device is likely to sport a clamshell design like popular foldables such as Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr. The compact and sleek design will ensure the phone fits easily into pockets. Along with the foldable iPhone, Apple is also working on a bigger foldable iPad that could double as a laptop.
Foldable iPhone: A potential game-changer in the market
The foldable iPhone is said to sport a display bigger than iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering no less than 7-inch of screen real estate when opened. This could make it an ideal option for those wanting a bigger display without compromising on portability. Apple's foray into this segment could also revitalize it, considering the company's innovative reputation and loyal customer base.
Apple's foldable iPhone could revive the market
The foldable smartphone market has slowed down, with demand plateauing at about 22 million units per year. Many consumers who love foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Flip but are reluctant to ditch the Apple ecosystem may finally have a way out with the upcoming foldable iPhone. The foldable iPhone will likely be released in the second half of 2026, along with the iPhone 18 lineup.