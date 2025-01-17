How to apply coupon codes in Meesho? Try these steps
What's the story
Applying coupon codes in the Meesho app for Android devices is an easy way to save money and make your shopping experience even better.
This guide will walk you through the process of finding and applying those codes effectively, so you can always get the best deals on your purchases.
Finding codes
Finding valid coupon codes
Before you go on a shopping rampage, make sure you've got the hottest Meesho coupon codes in hand. Check the official app or website for current promotions.
And don't forget those cashback and coupon sites like Wethrift or CouponDunia - they're like treasure troves of hidden deals!
Subscribing to Meesho's newsletter and following their social media will keep you in the loop for fresh discounts and special promotions.
Applying code
Applying your coupon code correctly
Load up your cart and head to checkout.
Spot that "Promo Code" field on the payment page.
Paste in your coupon code and hit "Apply."
See that discount in your total. If not, double-check the code is valid, applies to your items, and meets any limitations like first-time purchase or minimum order value.