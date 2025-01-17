Tim Cook reveals how Apple Watch saved his father's life
What's the story
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, recently shared a personal story highlighting the life-saving potential of the Apple Watch.
During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook revealed how the wearable device played a crucial role in detecting a health issue with his father and help saved his life.
The incident highlights the importance of wearable technology in health emergencies, a benefit that has been emphasized by several users across the globe.
Incident details
Cook's father fell unconscious at home
Recounting the incident, Cook said that his father had fallen and lost consciousness while he was alone at home.
The Apple Watch he was wearing detected the fall and automatically alerted emergency services.
When responders arrived and received no answer at the door, they were forced to break it down to reach Cook's father who was unconscious by then.
Post-incident reaction
Cook's father was more upset about the door
Following the health scare, Cook's father wasn't exactly proud of his son's contribution to the life-saving device. He was more worried about the damage to his door by emergency services.
"No, he was focused on the door, to be honest... He was more upset, they kicked out my door!" Cook humorously shared during the podcast interview.
Global impact
Apple Watch's health features have saved many lives
The case of Cook's father isn't an isolated one. Across the world, the Apple Watch has been saving lives from fatal outcomes, all thanks to its advanced health monitoring capabilities.
In Delhi, Sneha Sinha went to a doctor after her watch detected symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and got timely treatment.
In New York City, a cyclist named Eric Zollinger survived a deadly accident due to his Apple Watch's fall detection feature.