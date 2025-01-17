What's the story

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, recently shared a personal story highlighting the life-saving potential of the Apple Watch.

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook revealed how the wearable device played a crucial role in detecting a health issue with his father and help saved his life.

The incident highlights the importance of wearable technology in health emergencies, a benefit that has been emphasized by several users across the globe.