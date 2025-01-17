Google refuses fact-checks for Search and YouTube despite EU law
What's the story
Google has officially rejected the European Union's (EU) demand to include fact-checks in its Search results and YouTube videos.
The tech giant also said it will not modify or remove content based on fact-checking results, Axios reported.
The move comes just days after Meta recently changed its content moderation policies, including a cutback on fact-checking efforts.
DSA compliance
Google's response to EU's new law
Recently, the EU introduced a new law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), which features a "Code of Practice on Disinformation."
Under this code, big tech companies and social media platforms are required to show fact-check results with search results and YouTube videos.
However, Google has maintained that adding fact-checking to Search results wouldn't be appropriate for its operations.
Existing strategies
Google defends its current content moderation methods
Google has defended its existing practices like adding more context to search results and employing AI to flag YouTube videos. The company said these practices have worked well so far.
In a letter to EU, Google's Global Affairs President Kent Walker argued that fact-checking integration "simply isn't appropriate or effective for our services."
He also noted Google has never actively engaged in fact-checking as part of content moderation policies.
Future plans
Google's commitment to content moderation technologies
Despite its position on fact-checking, Google has reiterated its commitment to continue investing in existing content moderation technologies. These include Synth ID watermarking and AI disclosures on YouTube.
Walker also noted a new feature added to YouTube last year that lets select users add contextual notes to videos, calling it "has significant potential."
The future of Google's relationship with the EU remains uncertain once digital fact-checking practices become law.