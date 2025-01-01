Want to modify your video distribution on YouTube? Here's how
YouTube has a feature that lets users choose how they want to distribute their videos. The facility has been specifically designed for those who are part of the platform's monetization program. It gives creators the flexibility to choose whether their content should be available on all platforms or only monetized ones. Let's see how to use it.
How to set video distribution?
To use this feature, creators first have to sign in to YouTube Studio and select 'Content' from the left menu. After selecting the video they want to edit, they have to scroll down and click on 'Show More.' Under the "License and distribution" section, in the Distribution box, creators can select 'Everywhere' or 'Make this video available only on monetized platforms.' Once selected, they just click 'Save' to apply these changes.
Distribution settings for videos with claims
The distribution settings for a video can differ based on whether it has claimed content. If a video is claimed, the distribution setting of the claimant, not the user, will apply. Likewise, if a video is a claim to the music, the distribution setting of the claimant will apply to that video and not its creator's preference. This way, rights holders control where their content goes on YouTube's platform.
Monetized vs All platforms: What's the difference?
Monetized platforms on YouTube include www.youtube.com, the YouTube app, and the YouTube app on TVs (Xbox, Android TV, PlayStation, Chromecast). They also cover m.youtube.com from most smartphones and the YouTube app on Apple TV. Meanwhile, 'all platforms' go beyond monetized ones to include the pre-installed YouTube app on iOS 5 and below, YouTube legacy apps on feature phones and TVs, and m.youtube.com from feature phones.