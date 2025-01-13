How to change language in Meesho? Try these steps
What's the story
Changing the language setting in the Meesho app on Android devices is easy and convenient, improving user experience by enabling navigation in a familiar vernacular.
This feature promotes inclusivity by accommodating the linguistic diversity of India's user base.
In just a few clicks, users can seamlessly switch between multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, and more. This ensures a more accessible and personalized shopping experience on Meesho.
Account section
Navigate to Account for language settings
To change the language in Meesho, first tap on the Account icon located at the bottom corner of your screen.
This area provides access to a range of user settings, including the option to change your language.
It's perfect for users looking to customize their app experience to match their language needs.
Language choice
Selecting your preferred language
Once you navigate to the language settings in the account section, you will see a list of languages like Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi.
Selecting a language will cause the app to refresh and display content in that language.
This is great news for anyone who wants to enjoy their Meesho shopping experience in a language that feels closer to home.
Explore new setting
Exploring Meesho in your new language
Once they choose their preferred language, users can browse Meesho's categories, product details, order tracking, and payment options in the newly selected language.
This personalization removes language barriers, optimizing user engagement with the app.
It empowers users with control over their information and content interaction, fostering a truly personalized shopping experience on Meesho.