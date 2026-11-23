Apple's Siri settlement could pay $61 per user: Who qualifies?
What's the story
Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a US class action lawsuit over the delayed launch of its Siri AI. The deadline for filing a claim through the settlement website is December 21, 2026. According to initial participation data, lawyers representing the class members have estimated the amount each eligible iPhone owner could receive from the settlement.
Payment details
Maximum payment per device set at $95
The exact payment amount for each eligible iPhone will depend on the total number of valid claims submitted and other factors, with a maximum limit of $95.
The lawyers representing the class members expect payouts of at least $61 per eligible iPhone, unless there's a significant increase in claims submitted.
Meanwhile, Apple denies all allegations made in the lawsuit but agreed to settle it to avoid trial costs and risks.
Lawsuit details
Siri lawsuit background
In June 2024, Apple previewed new Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence.
These included understanding a user's personal context, on-screen awareness, and deeper per-app controls.
However, when the personalized version of Siri was delayed in March 2025, Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit for false advertising.
The company settled the lawsuit "to stay focused" on "delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."
Claim requirements
Who is eligible for the settlement?
To be eligible for the settlement, you must live in the US and have purchased one of the specified iPhone models in the US for purposes other than resale between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.
The eligible models include iPhone 15 Pro and Max variants as well as iPhone 16 series.
Eligible customers should have received an email about the settlement with a claim ID and PIN code.
Claim submission
How to file a claim?
The settlement website also provides an option to submit a claim without the aforementioned information.
The claims form requires personal details and the serial number of the eligible iPhone.
If you don't have the serial number, it asks for your Apple Account email address and phone number of the eligible iPhone.
Each person filing an eligible claim will receive a per-device payment of up to $95 as per settlement terms.
Submission deadline
Claims can be submitted until December 21, 2026
Claims can be submitted on the settlement website until December 21, 2026. A final approval hearing is scheduled for February 24, 2027.
Payments to customers are not expected to begin until sometime next year.
The settlement website addresses common questions about opting out of the settlement and other important topics related to this case against Apple over Siri AI's delayed launch.