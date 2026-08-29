This Google Chrome alternative lets you use email aliases
What's the story
Brave, a Google Chrome alternative, has introduced a new feature that allows users to create email aliases. The innovative tool was unveiled this week and aims at providing an extra layer of privacy for its users. With this feature, Brave users can sign up for websites and online services without revealing their real email addresses.
User guide
How to set up an alias
To use the new feature, users first have to create an account with Brave and provide their real email address.
Once logged in, a pop-up will appear when you click on an email field on a website.
The pop-up gives the option of using an alias instead of your real email address.
If it doesn't appear automatically, you can access it by right-clicking on the field.
Privacy protection
Why you should use an alias
Brave has designed this new feature to safeguard user privacy.
The company explains that websites use your email as a personal identifier, which can be used for targeted advertising.
This is how ad tech giants like Meta can match the email you provide with the address they have on file for you, tracking what you viewed or purchased.
Data security
Protecting against data breaches
The new email alias feature also protects users from potential data breaches.
If a website where you used your real email address gets hacked, the hackers will then know your primary email address, and this information can be leaked and shared with data brokers.
Brave's solution plugs this privacy hole by forwarding emails sent to an alias directly to your main inbox while deleting them from its servers after processing for spam and virus filtering.
Data encryption
Keeping your data secure
Brave ensures that all data in users' accounts is encrypted at rest.
Any notes saved with an alias are stored locally on the user's device, unless the sync option is activated. If syncing is turned on, these notes will be end-to-end encrypted for added security.
However, as the feature is still new, some forwarded emails might land in your spam folder initially.
Feature expansion
Future improvements and premium options
Currently, Brave users can create five free email aliases with this new feature.
The company has also hinted at expanding the availability of this feature for Premium plan users in the future.
As Brave continues to build its reputation score as a mail provider, we can expect improvements in how forwarded emails are handled and delivered.