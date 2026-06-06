How experts plan to share news of possible intelligent life
What's the story
As the search for extraterrestrial life continues, experts have released updated guidelines on how to handle potential signals from intelligent civilizations. The aim is to prevent panic, misinformation, and confusion in case any such signals are detected. Professor Michael Garrett, Director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics and chair of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) committee for SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), emphasized transparency but also caution in making announcements.
Cautionary measures
Guidelines from 2010 updated
The new guidelines, which update protocols from 2010, are designed to prevent premature announcements and provide a framework for confirming and communicating such discoveries. Garrett said these guidelines are for scientists who might suddenly find themselves facing a huge discovery. He stressed the importance of careful verification before making any public claims about potential alien signals.
Information control
Addressing the social media challenge
The updated protocols also consider the impact of social media on the spread of information. Garrett noted that while social media was once seen as a great tool, it now requires careful handling to prevent distortion of discoveries. He stressed the importance of controlling narratives around potential alien signals to avoid misinformation and public panic.
Protocols emphasized
Protocols for communication and verification
The updated guidelines stress the need for researchers to verify and confirm detected signals, with verification reports undergoing peer review. The protocols also recommend that institutions and organizations should communicate with media, social media, and other communication channels in a prompt, accurate, and honest manner. However, they also state individual researchers can decline such interactions if they feel threatened or unsafe due to their work on potential alien signals.