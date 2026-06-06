The guidelines stress the need for researchers to verify and confirm detected signals

How experts plan to share news of possible intelligent life

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:12 pm Jun 06, 202612:12 pm

What's the story

As the search for extraterrestrial life continues, experts have released updated guidelines on how to handle potential signals from intelligent civilizations. The aim is to prevent panic, misinformation, and confusion in case any such signals are detected. Professor Michael Garrett, Director of the Jodrell Bank Centre for Astrophysics and chair of the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA) committee for SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence), emphasized transparency but also caution in making announcements.