Reduce photo storage: Simple hacks to free up space
What's the story
Managing storage on photo apps can be tricky, especially when you want to keep everything as it is.
With smartphone cameras getting better than ever, photos and videos consume more space than ever.
Luckily, there are some tricks to cut back on storage without deleting any files.
They can help you keep your device running smoothly and have enough room for new memories.
Cloud storage
Utilize cloud storage solutions
One of the best ways to save storage on your phone/tablet is to use cloud storage services.
By uploading your photos, videos on a cloud service, you can get rid of a lot of space on your phone/tablet.
Most cloud providers offer some free storage (and you can buy more if needed).
This way, you can access your media from any internet-connected device, without losing them.
Compression techniques
Compress photos and videos
Compressing photos and videos is another way to save space without losing files.
There are several apps out there that can shrink the file size of photos, videos while keeping them at tolerable quality levels.
By compressing them, you can significantly reduce the space they consume on your phone.
This would be especially useful for those who regularly click high-resolution media.
External devices
Use external storage devices
External storage devices (USB drives, SD cards) can serve as a handy alternative to tackle photo app storage.
By offloading some of your media files on these devices, you can free up valuable internal memory on your phone/tablet.
This option works best for users who like physical backups or need quick access without internet connectivity.
App settings optimization
Optimize app settings
Adjusting the settings of your photo app can also manage storage efficiently.
Many apps provide options like reducing image resolution or limiting video quality while shooting, which directly affects file size.
Also, enabling features like automatic backup ensures that even if local copies are deleted from the device later on (due to lack of space concerns), they remain accessible through other means (like cloud services mentioned earlier in this article).