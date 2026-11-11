BGMI Air pre-registration is now live for iOS users
What's the story
KRAFTON India has announced that pre-registration for BGMI Air is now live on iOS. The move comes after the game hit over 14 million pre-registrations on Android. The upcoming mobile game can be registered for through the Apple App Store by iPhone and iPad users. This way, players across both Android and Apple platforms can gear up for its official release.
Game details
What is BGMI Air?
BGMI Air is a toned-down version of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), keeping the essence of the game intact.
It has been specifically designed for users who might face challenges with device specifications or storage space.
The main difference between BGMI and its upcoming Air iteration is the initial download size, which is expected to be around 1GB for BGMI Air.
App launch
Standalone app, not an update
BGMI Air will be launched as a standalone app, not an update to the existing BGMI app.
This means that current BGMI players can download and play BGMI Air without having to transfer their existing accounts.
KRAFTON has confirmed the official launch date of BGMI Air in India as December 10, 2026.
Registration details
What's next for BGMI Air?
With the launch date confirmed, KRAFTON has opened pre-registration for BGMI Air on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
However, the company hasn't revealed any further information about the game's system requirements or whether there will be any differences in gameplay features compared to the original BGMI.
More updates are expected to be shared through BGMI Air's official social media channels ahead of its launch.