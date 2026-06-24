Adjusting your AC by just 1-degree can save you money
What's the story
Raising your air conditioner's temperature setting by just one degree can have a major impact on your electricity bill. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) recommends that air conditioners should be set to 24 degree Celsius as the default temperature. This is because every degree you lower the temperature below this mark increases your AC's energy consumption by about 6%.
Cost implications
How the savings add up
The effect of this 6% increase is simple. If your monthly electricity bill is ₹3,000 and a large chunk of that comes from your AC, changing the temperature from 23 degree Celsius to 24 degree Celsius could save you nearly ₹180 per month. Over a five-month summer season, that's a whopping ₹900 in savings, just by adjusting the temperature by one degree.
Mechanism
Why 1 degree makes a difference
The reason behind this energy-saving potential lies in the way your AC compressor operates. The lower the target temperature, the more work it has to do to reach as well as maintain that temperature. A one-degree increase means less frequent cycling of the compressor, which translates into less power consumption.
Comfort zone
BEE recommends 24°C for human comfort too
The BEE recommends 24 degree Celsius not just for energy efficiency, but also because it matches the thermal comfort zone of humans indoors. Most people are comfortable between 24 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius when combined with some air circulation from a ceiling or pedestal fan. So, running your AC at this temperature while using a fan can feel as cool as lower settings without putting extra load on your electricity meter.
User convenience
Set your AC to 24°C as default
Most modern air conditioners come with a remote that lets you set an exact temperature. All it takes is a single press of the temperature up button. If your AC has scheduling or smart home features, you can even set it to default to this energy-efficient setting every time it starts up, saving you from manual adjustments every day.