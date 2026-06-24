Adjusting your AC by just 1-degree can save you money

Comfort zone

BEE recommends 24°C for human comfort too

The BEE recommends 24 degree Celsius not just for energy efficiency, but also because it matches the thermal comfort zone of humans indoors. Most people are comfortable between 24 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius when combined with some air circulation from a ceiling or pedestal fan. So, running your AC at this temperature while using a fan can feel as cool as lower settings without putting extra load on your electricity meter.