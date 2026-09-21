iPhone can now alert you when someone says your name
What's the story
Apple has introduced a new accessibility feature called Name Recognition in its latest iOS 26 update. The innovative tool is designed to help users by alerting them when their name is mentioned. It works by continuously listening for the user's name and providing notifications when detected. This can be particularly useful in situations where you might miss someone calling your name, like when wearing headphones or focusing on a task.
Setup process
Setting up the name recognition feature
To enable this feature, users need to go through a simple setup process.
They can teach their device how their name sounds by recording it or having someone else say it.
The feature can also recognize multiple names, which is useful for those who use nicknames or shortened versions of their names in different situations.
Activation steps
Steps to enable the feature
To activate the Name Recognition feature, users have to open the Settings app on their iPhone, tap Accessibility, and select Sound & Name Recognition.
Then they need to tap on Name Recognition and select Set Up Name Recognition.
After following these instructions, their iPhone will be able to listen for the specified name(s) and notify them when detected.
Customization options
Adding another name
If you want to add another name, you can do so by going to Settings > Accessibility > Sound & Name Recognition > Name Recognition and tapping Add Name.
For those who plan on using this feature often, it can be added to the Control Center for quick access.
This way, you can easily toggle the feature on or off without navigating through the Settings menu every time.
Cautionary note
Things to keep in mind
Apple has cautioned users not to rely on the Name Recognition feature in situations where missing a notification could lead to harm or an emergency.
The company also notes that audio recognition features may not catch every instance of a spoken name due to background noise, distance, pronunciation, and other environmental factors.
The feature is more of an accessibility aid than a substitute for being aware of your surroundings or responding to important alerts.