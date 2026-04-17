TechBytes: How to set up recurring emails

Setting up recurring emails can be a real time-saver, especially if you have to send out regular reminders or updates. Be it for work or personal use, automating these emails can ensure that your messages are sent out on time, without having to do it manually every time. Here's how you can set up recurring emails on different platforms and streamline your communication.

Email client setup Using email clients for automation Most email clients have built-in features to schedule recurring emails. For instance, in Microsoft Outlook, you can create a recurring task and link it to an email template. Similarly, Gmail users can use Google Scripts to automate the process. This way, you do not have to rely on third-party tools and keep everything within your trusted email environment.

Third-party solutions Leveraging third-party tools If your email client does not support recurring messages directly, third-party tools can help. Services like Boomerang for Gmail or Outlook provide easy options to schedule recurring emails. These tools usually come with additional features, like tracking responses and setting reminders, making them worth the investment for regular email communication.

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Template creation Crafting effective email templates Creating effective email templates is key to successful recurring messages. Make sure your template has all the necessary information and a clear subject line. Also, personalize the template with placeholders for recipient names and other variable data, to make each message relevant and engaging.

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