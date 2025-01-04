Instagram lets you share Stories with close friends: Here's how
What's the story
Instagram allows you to share Stories with a select group of people, offering a more personalized experience on the platform.
The feature named "Close Friends" enhances privacy and control by allowing you to create a list of trusted contacts who can view your Stories.
Here's how to share a Story with your Close Friends list.
User guide
Creating a 'Close Friends' list
Open Instagram, head to your profile, and tap the three vertical lines in the top-right corner.
In Settings, select "Close Friends" under the "Who can see your content" section.
You can add people to this list by checking the box next to their names or using the search function for easier navigation.
Finalization
Sharing Stories with limited audience
Tap the '+' icon at the bottom or swipe right anywhere in your feed.
Select "Story" at the bottom, then capture a new photo or video using the camera icon, or choose an existing one from your phone's library by swiping up.
Finally, tap "Close Friends" at the bottom to post your Story.