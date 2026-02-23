How to spot the brightest comet of the decade Technology Feb 23, 2026

Heads up, skywatchers! The Kreutz sungrazer comet—officially C/2026 A1 (MAPS)—will reach perihelion (its closest approach to the Sun) around April 4-5, 2026.

Discovered just this January, it could become as bright as or even brighter than Venus if it survives perihelion, and will pass much closer to the Sun than most comets (perihelion 0.0054 AU).