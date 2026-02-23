How to spot the brightest comet of the decade
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! The Kreutz sungrazer comet—officially C/2026 A1 (MAPS)—will reach perihelion (its closest approach to the Sun) around April 4-5, 2026.
Discovered just this January, it could become as bright as or even brighter than Venus if it survives perihelion, and will pass much closer to the Sun than most comets (perihelion 0.0054 AU).
When and where to see it
Your best bet is early April, around sunset. Grab binoculars or a small telescope for a better view.
If you're in southern India, you'll have clearer horizons and less city glare—perfect for spotting the comet as it glows low in the twilight.
Northern regions might have more obstacles, so plan accordingly!