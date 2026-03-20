How to spot Venus, moon together tonight (and other weekend sights)
Tonight (March 20), you can catch a thin crescent moon glowing near bright Venus in the western sky (no telescope needed).
This marks the start of astronomical spring in the Northern Hemisphere, with the vernal equinox happening at 2:46pm. UTC, bringing nearly equal day and night everywhere.
Where and when to see the moon and Venus
Just look west 30 to 45 minutes after sunset.
The moon will be just above Venus, and both should be easy to spot even if you're in the city.
For the best view, find a spot with a clear horizon. Venus will stand out as that super-bright evening star.
Moon will continue to rise higher each night
Over the weekend, watch as the moon climbs higher each night: on March 21 it'll be between Venus below and Jupiter above; by March 22 it'll swing close to the Pleiades cluster, then drift near Jupiter and Gemini's famous twin stars.