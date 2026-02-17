TechBytes: How to use browser autofill safely

Browser autofill is a convenient feature that saves time by automatically filling in forms with saved information. However, while it is convenient, it can also pose security risks if not used wisely. Here are some practical tips to help you use browser autofill safely, protecting your personal information from potential threats and ensuring a secure online experience.

Tip 1 Use strong passwords Always ensure that the passwords you save through your browser's autofill feature are strong and unique for every account. A strong password has at least 12 characters, including uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special symbols. This way, even if someone gets access to your saved passwords, they won't be able to easily break into your accounts.

Tip 2 Enable two-factor authentication Wherever possible, enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for your accounts. This adds an additional layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a code sent to your phone or email. Even if someone gets hold of your password through autofill, they will still be unable to access your account without the second factor.

Tip 3 Regularly update browser settings Keep your browser settings updated to the latest version. Developers frequently roll out updates to fix vulnerabilities and improve security features. By keeping your browser up to date, you can make sure that any known security loopholes are patched, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your saved autofill data.

