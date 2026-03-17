How to use Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display

The S26 Ultra packs a big 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass Armor 2 for protection. You can turn Privacy Display on or off quickly, or set it to max protection if you want extra privacy; just know this dims some pixels to hide your info from people nearby.

You can set where Privacy display kicks in

You get to choose where Privacy Display kicks in—like for certain apps, notifications, or PIN entry—and even set it to auto-activate.

Samsung says most users won't really notice much difference when looking straight at the phone, so if you value privacy on the go (think cafes or trains), this feature could be handy without ruining your everyday viewing experience.