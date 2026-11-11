Taurid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to watch

As Earth moves through these debris streams, tiny particles hit our atmosphere at a staggering speed of 104,650km/h. This creates spectacular streaks of light in the night sky.

Both branches of the Taurid meteor shower seem to radiate from a point in the constellation Taurus, which rises in the southeastern sky during November evenings.

The Taurids are famous for producing bright fireball meteors that can outshine Venus as pebble-sized debris burns up in Earth's atmosphere.