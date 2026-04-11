Google Messages gets Trash folder to prevent accidental deletions

Google has introduced a new feature in its Messages app for Android users - a Trash folder. The update is aimed at preventing accidental deletions of conversations. Previously, when you deleted a conversation on your Android phone, it was permanently removed. But with the introduction of this new Trash folder, there's now a "safety net" for such instances.

Feature details Deleted conversations move to Trash folder When you delete a conversation now, it does not get permanently deleted right away. Instead, it goes into the Trash folder where it stays for a "grace period" of 30 days. This gives users enough time to recover any accidentally deleted conversations before they are permanently removed from their device.

User control How to access new Trash folder You can access the new Trash folder by going to your profile picture in the top-right corner of Google Messages. The feature appears right below Archived, which hasn't changed yet. From this list, you can see how many messages are in each conversation and choose to "Delete all" or restore individual threads back to the main screen.

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