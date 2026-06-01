HP unveils OmniBook Ultra 16 and x14 with RTX Spark Technology Jun 01, 2026

HP just revealed two new laptops, the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026), that are rocking NVIDIA's latest RTX Spark superchip.

Announced at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference, HP claims these are officially the thinnest laptops out there with this tech, promising "all-day battery life" and some seriously advanced AI features thanks to the combo of CPU, GPU, NPU, and modem.