HP unveils OmniBook Ultra 16 and x14 with RTX Spark
HP just revealed two new laptops, the OmniBook Ultra 16 (2026) and OmniBook X 14 (2026), that are rocking NVIDIA's latest RTX Spark superchip.
Announced at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference, HP claims these are officially the thinnest laptops out there with this tech, promising "all-day battery life" and some seriously advanced AI features thanks to the combo of CPU, GPU, NPU, and modem.
HP laptops preconfigured for creators' workloads
These laptops aren't just slim: they're made for heavy-duty tasks like editing 12K video, rendering huge 3D scenes, or gaming at high frame rates.
HP's Samuel Chang says they're perfect for creators and anyone working in hybrid setups.
They come pre-configured to save you setup time.
Expect them in select markets later this year; pricing will be announced closer to launch.
HP plans compact RTX Spark desktops
HP also plans to roll out compact desktops powered by RTX Spark, especially for content creators and those diving into artificial intelligence.