HP's AI-enabled EliteBook 6 G2q can last up to 28 hours
Technology
HP just revealed its latest lineup of AI-enabled PCs at the Imagine 2026 event, with the EliteBook 6 G2q stealing the spotlight.
Built for today's hybrid work life, these devices are all about faster on-device AI, stronger security, and seamless connectivity, so you can get more done wherever you are.
The device boasts built-in 5G connectivity
The EliteBook 6 G2q runs on speedy ARM-based chips with powerful AI processing (up to 85 TOPS NPU), keeping things private and lag-free.
It boasts up to 28 hours of battery life and built-in 5G that automatically switches networks to keep you online without hassle.
Expected to be available in July — plus, refreshed EliteBook, ProBook, and EliteDesk models are rolling out between April and June.