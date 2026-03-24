HP's AI-enabled EliteBook 6 G2q can last up to 28 hours

The device boasts built-in 5G connectivity

The EliteBook 6 G2q runs on speedy ARM-based chips with powerful AI processing (up to 85 TOPS NPU), keeping things private and lag-free.

It boasts up to 28 hours of battery life and built-in 5G that automatically switches networks to keep you online without hassle.

Expected to be available in July — plus, refreshed EliteBook, ProBook, and EliteDesk models are rolling out between April and June.