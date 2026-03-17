HPV vaccine slashes cervical cancer risk: study
Technology
A huge Swedish study just found that getting the HPV vaccine can lower your chances of developing cervical cancer by a lot.
Researchers followed more than 926,000 girls and young women for 18 years and saw way fewer cases in those who got the shot.
The takeaway? Early vaccination really matters when it comes to stopping cancers caused by HPV.
Vaccinating before age 17 is a game-changer
Getting the HPV vaccine before age 17 makes a big difference: it cuts cervical cancer risk by four times compared to not getting vaccinated.
Plus, the protection lasts for years without fading.
That's why many countries recommend getting both girls and boys vaccinated in their early teens to keep everyone safer down the road.