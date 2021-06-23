Huawei Maimang 10 SE tipped to feature Snapdragon 480 chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 12:35 am

Huawei Maimang 10 SE's specifications tipped

As an addition to its China-exclusive Maimang line-up, Huawei is reportedly working on a new Maimang 10 SE model. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has revealed that the device will feature a 5G-ready Snapdragon 480 processor. Other highlights of the phone will include a 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, eye comfort protection feature, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display

It will sport an HD+ LCD display

The Huawei Maimang 10 SE is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a fingerprint reader on the side for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is said to pack a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a pixel density of 270ppi.

Information

The phone will get a 13MP main camera

The Huawei Maimang 10 SE will likely have a triple rear camera module, comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will offer an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will support 22.5W wired fast-charging

The Huawei Maimang 10 SE is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Harmony OS and house a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Maimang 10 SE: Expected pricing

At present, details regarding the pricing of Huawei Maimang 10 SE are unknown. However, considering its rumored specifications, it should be priced at around Rs. 15,000.