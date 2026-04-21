Huawei beats Apple, Samsung with world's first wide foldable phone

Huawei has launched the world's first wide-folding smartphone, the Pura X Max, in China . The device will be available for purchase in China from April 25 through Huawei's online store. It comes in five color options and four RAM/storage configurations. The base variant of the Huawei Pura X Max with 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly ₹1,50,000). The top model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs CNY 13,999 (about ₹1,91,000).

Design highlights The device features a 7.7-inch LTPO OLED display The Huawei Pura X Max is a dual SIM foldable phone that runs on HarmonyOS 6.1. It features a 7.7-inch LTPO 2.0 Flexible OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The device also sports a second-generation Kunlun OLED cover display measuring at 5.4-inch with same features as the internal screen but higher peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits.

Performance specs It is backed by Kirin 9030 Pro chip The Huawei Pura X Max is powered by the company's own Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, which promises 25% better CPU performance, 40% improved GPU performance, and 70% enhanced NPU performance over its predecessor. The device also offers up to 16GB RAM and up to a whopping 1TB of onboard storage. For connectivity, it supports both 5G and LTE networks along with Bluetooth version six dual-band Wi-Fi USB Type-C port GPS GLONASS BeiDou Galileo QZSS NavIC etc.

Advertisement