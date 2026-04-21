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Home / News / Technology News / Huawei beats Apple, Samsung with world's first wide foldable phone
Huawei beats Apple, Samsung with world's first wide foldable phone
It comes in five color options

Huawei beats Apple, Samsung with world's first wide foldable phone

By Mudit Dube
Apr 21, 2026
09:29 am
What's the story

Huawei has launched the world's first wide-folding smartphone, the Pura X Max, in China. The device will be available for purchase in China from April 25 through Huawei's online store. It comes in five color options and four RAM/storage configurations. The base variant of the Huawei Pura X Max with 12GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly ₹1,50,000). The top model, offering 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, costs CNY 13,999 (about ₹1,91,000).

Design highlights

The device features a 7.7-inch LTPO OLED display

The Huawei Pura X Max is a dual SIM foldable phone that runs on HarmonyOS 6.1. It features a 7.7-inch LTPO 2.0 Flexible OLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The device also sports a second-generation Kunlun OLED cover display measuring at 5.4-inch with same features as the internal screen but higher peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits.

Performance specs

It is backed by Kirin 9030 Pro chip

The Huawei Pura X Max is powered by the company's own Kirin 9030 Pro chipset, which promises 25% better CPU performance, 40% improved GPU performance, and 70% enhanced NPU performance over its predecessor. The device also offers up to 16GB RAM and up to a whopping 1TB of onboard storage. For connectivity, it supports both 5G and LTE networks along with Bluetooth version six dual-band Wi-Fi USB Type-C port GPS GLONASS BeiDou Galileo QZSS NavIC etc.

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Camera features

The phone packs a triple rear camera setup

The Huawei Pura X Max packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main sensor with variable aperture of f/1.4 to f/4.0 and OIS. Other sensors include another 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and up to 100x digital zoom as well as a 12.5MP ultrawide shooter. For selfies, it has an 8MP shooter on both internal and external displays. The device is backed by a massive 5,300mAh battery supporting both wired (66W) and wireless (50W) fast charging options.

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