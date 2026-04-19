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Huawei beats Apple to become China's top smartphone brand again
Huawei captured 20% market share in Q1 2026

Huawei beats Apple to become China's top smartphone brand again

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 19, 2026
02:12 pm
What's the story

Huawei Technologies has reclaimed its position as the leading smartphone brand in China, according to a report by Counterpoint Research. The company captured a 20% market share in Q1 2026, its highest since Q4 2020. This growth was largely fueled by Chinese government subsidies and promotional offers during the Chinese New Year celebrations in February.

Market dynamics

Huawei's resilience amid global memory chip crisis

Despite the ongoing global memory chip crisis, Huawei has remained resilient. The company's heavy reliance on domestic suppliers has helped it weather the storm and maintain its market position. The firm's "heavy reliance on domestic suppliers provides a good cost buffer amid the global memory price surge," Counterpoint Research said in its report.

Apple's performance

Apple comes in 2nd with 19% market share

Apple came in second with a 19% market share, thanks to a whopping 20% surge in shipments. This was the biggest growth among the top six brands. The success was attributed to "sustained strong performance of the iPhone 17 series, promotional price cuts and government subsidies," Counterpoint Research said.

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Strategic positioning

Apple's strong supply chain management

Counterpoint Research also noted that Apple is well-positioned to deal with the ongoing global memory crunch. The company's premium product portfolio and strong supply chain management are key factors in this.

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