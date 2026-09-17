Huawei's latest AI system can link 4,000 processors
What's the story
Huawei Technologies has launched its latest Atlas 960 SuperPoD computing cluster and an upgraded version of its UnifiedBus interconnect technology. The announcement was made at the Huawei Connect 2026 conference in Shanghai. These innovations are part of Huawei's plan to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems, despite US semiconductor-related restrictions.
Tech advancements
Atlas 960 SuperPoD offers significant performance improvements
The Atlas 960 SuperPoD is powered by Ascend 960 chips.
Huawei claims it offers a 2.3x and 2.5x improvement in training and inference for models with 10 trillion parameters, compared to its predecessor, the Atlas 950 SuperPoD.
This advancement is expected to significantly enhance the performance of AI systems developed using this technology.
Tech integration
UnifiedBus interconnect technology enhances connectivity in SuperPoD architecture
Huawei also introduced near-packaged optics (NPOs) into its SuperPoD architecture for the first time.
The company said that the combination of its UnifiedBus interconnect technology and Hi-ONE optical system would enable a SuperPoD to connect as many as 4,000 processors.
This would take high-speed optical connections deeper into the computing system, further enhancing its capabilities.
Strategic outlook
Huawei to launch more advanced chips by 2028-29
Huawei also plans to launch the Ascend 970 and 980 chip series in 2028 and 2029, promising even greater computing power.
This strategic move comes as China seeks technological self-reliance amid US-led restrictions on access to advanced AI chips and cutting-edge chipmaking machines.
The development of these new technologies highlights China's rapid progress in the global AI race.
Market reaction
Rapid advancements raise concerns in the US
The rapid development of the Atlas 960 SuperPoD computing cluster, coming soon after the company rolled out the Atlas 950 SuperPoD late last year, has surprised some technology analysts.
"The fact that Huawei achieved this upgrade in just a year, far quicker than before, will only heighten US anxiety about the accelerating AI competition," said George Chen, a partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group consultancy.