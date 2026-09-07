Huawei launches 2nd-gen tri-fold smartphone, takes aim at Apple, Xiaomi
What's the story
Huawei has launched its second tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT2. The launch comes as a major move to strengthen its position in China's premium foldable smartphone market, ahead of major launches from Apple and Xiaomi. The new device features Huawei's proprietary Kirin 9050 Pro processor, which promises improved computing performance while consuming less power than previous generations. The chipset is based on the new LogicFolding architecture, offering 46% performance boost over the Kirin 9030 Pro.
Design upgrades
Improved hinge mechanism for better durability
The Mate XT2 retains Huawei's signature tri-fold design, which allows it to unfold twice into a tablet-sized display.
It also comes with a revamped hinge mechanism for improved reliability over repeated folds and better water resistance.
These improvements are aimed at making the device more durable than its predecessor, despite US restrictions on Huawei's access to advanced semiconductor technology.
Feature enhancements
Privacy display mode and upgraded camera system
The Mate XT2 also comes with an optional privacy display mode to reduce viewing angles, making it harder for people nearby to see on-screen content.
Huawei has also upgraded the camera system on this new device.
The company claims internal testing shows the Mate XT2 delivers 42% better overall performance compared to its predecessor, making it a strong contender in China's premium smartphone segment.
Market dominance
Huawei's dominance in China's smartphone market
Despite fierce competition from Xiaomi and Apple, Huawei continues to dominate China's smartphone market.
According to IDC, the company held a 22.6% share of the country's smartphone market in Q2, ahead of Apple's 18.1% and Xiaomi's 12.4%.
In the foldable segment specifically, Smart Analytics Global estimates that Huawei accounted for a whopping 68% of foldable smartphone shipments in China during Q2.
Feature
The phone is just 3.5mm thin
The Huawei Mate XT 2 features a 10.2-inch 3K LTPO OLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.
When fully unfolded, it measures 3.5mm and weighs 299 grams, making it the lightest tri-fold smartphone.
It also has IP58 and IP59 ratings for dust and water resistance.
The phone features four rear cameras: a 50MP main, 40MP ultra-wide, 50MP periscope with 3.5x optical zoom, and a multispectral camera for more lifelike colors.
Both internal and cover carry an 8MP selfie camera.
More
It supports 50W wireless charging
The Mate XT 2 packs a larger 5,600mAh battery for extended backup and supports 66W wired charging and up to 50W wireless charging.
Huawei has equipped the device with HarmonyOS 7, bringing features such as enhanced multitasking, AI-powered content generation, and an on-device AI-powered Celia assistant.
The phone comes with 16GB RAM across all storage variants. Prices start at CNY 19,999 for the 16GB/256GB model and go up to CNY 29,999 for the 16GB/2TB collector edition variant.