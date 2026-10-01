Huawei's new flagship raises the bar for Apple and Samsung
What's the story
Huawei has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 90 Pro Max, in China. The device comes with a camera-centric design and packs some of the most advanced features in the market. It boasts a massive 6,800mAh battery and an optional modular camera system designed for serious long-range photography. The highlights also include an impressive display that can reach up to an astonishing peak brightness of 12,000-nits.
Camera specs
The phone packs camera system with variable aperture
The Mate 90 Pro Max features a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, RYYB technology, OIS, and a variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture.
It is complemented by a 40MP ultrawide camera and an impressive 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with the same sensor size as the main one but offering OIS and RYYB as well.
The system provides up to 4x optical zoom, an optical-quality zoom of up to eight times, and digital zoom of up to 100 times.
Additional features
Collector's Edition can be paired with Ruiying Z10 module camera
Along with the main camera system, the Mate 90 Pro Max also gets a third-generation Red Maple primary-color camera for better color reproduction.
The phone's Collector's Edition can be paired with Huawei's Ruiying Z10 module camera, which offers a 1-inch RYYB sensor, continuous optical zoom of up to 10x, and a focal length range of 24-240mm.
For selfies, it has a 13MP ultrawide selfie shooter with autofocus and a depth-sensing camera.
Display details
OLED display with PWM dimming at 1440Hz
The front of the Mate 90 Pro Max is dominated by a massive 6.9-inch dual-layer OLED panel with a resolution of 2,848 x 1,320 pixels.
It supports an LTPO refresh rate of 1-120Hz, high-frequency PWM dimming at up to 1440Hz, and can hit peak brightness levels as high as 12,000-nits.
The display covers the BT.2020 color gamut and is protected by Huawei's own Kunlun Glass for durability.
Performance specs
The phone runs on HarmonyOS 7
Under the hood, the Mate 90 Pro Max packs up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and in-house Kirin 9050 Pro processor. It runs on HarmonyOS 7, Huawei's own Android-free OS.
The phone supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and eSIM support for added convenience.
It also comes with IP68/IP69 protection for dust and water resistance making it a reliable choice for users who want a powerful device that can withstand everyday wear and tear.
Market launch
Pricing
The Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max starts at CNY 9,499 (roughly $1,417) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The high-end variant with 16GB RAM and same storage is priced at CNY 9,999 (around $1,492).
The Collector's Edition of the phone goes up to CNY 12,999 (approximately $1,940) for its top-of-the-line model with a massive 1TB of storage.