Huawei's new flagship raises the bar for Apple and Samsung

The Mate 90 Pro Max features a 50MP main camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, RYYB technology, OIS, and a variable f/1.4-f/4.0 aperture.

It is complemented by a 40MP ultrawide camera and an impressive 200MP periscope telephoto sensor with the same sensor size as the main one but offering OIS and RYYB as well.

The system provides up to 4x optical zoom, an optical-quality zoom of up to eight times, and digital zoom of up to 100 times.