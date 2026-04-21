Huawei unveils AI smart glasses with camera, translation features

Huawei has unveiled its first-ever smart glasses, taking on Meta's dominance in the space. The new device comes with a built-in camera and is powered by Huawei's own chipset. It features a 12MP camera that can take photos and POV videos, live stream content, and make first-person video calls.

Advanced features AI capabilities in focus The new smart glasses from Huawei also come with advanced AI capabilities. These include the ability to make payments by scanning QR codes, estimate and track food calories, translate languages, and access voice assistant services. This makes them a direct competitor to Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in terms of both functionality and performance.

Endurance Impressive battery life Huawei is also touting its smart glasses as a device with impressive battery life. The company claims that the new device can deliver up to nine hours of continuous music playback. This is significantly better than the five-hour endurance of Meta's competitor device. However, it remains to be seen how this performance holds up in real-world conditions.

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