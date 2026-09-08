Huawei unveils triple-fold phone with chips free of US restrictions

The Mate XT2 runs on Huawei's proprietary HarmonyOS and is powered by the new Kirin Pro 9050 chip. This processor promises a 42% performance boost over its predecessor, the Mate XT.

The device also packs four cameras: a 50MP main camera, a 40MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope camera with 3.5x optical zoom capabilities, and an 8MP selfie shooter.