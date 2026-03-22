Hubble caught this comet breaking apart into multiple pieces Technology Mar 22, 2026

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just caught Comet C/2025 K1 (ATLAS) splitting into at least four pieces (some reports resolve up to five fragments), captured between November 8 and 10, 2025, showing fragments that had formed roughly eight days earlier; one smaller fragment also broke up while Hubble was observing.

This icy visitor, discovered in 2025 and about 8km wide, started falling apart days before Hubble zoomed in; each chunk was surrounded by its own cloud of gas and dust.